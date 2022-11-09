The hijacking of the Ocean Viking towards France turns into a political and diplomatic confrontation. While the boat continues its navigation towards the western Mediterranean with 234 people rescued at sea, the failure to open a port in Italy is criticized by the government spokesman, Olivier Véran, who speaks of an “unacceptable” choice. “There are extremely clear European rules already accepted by the Italians, who are in fact the first beneficiaries of a European solidarity financial mechanism”.