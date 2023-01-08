Home News Migrants, government rejects Ocean Viking and Geo Barents request for closer safe haven
The Italian government has said no to the request of the NGO ships Geo Barents and Ocean Viking to give them a safe port closer than that of Ancona, which is over 1,500 kilometers from the coast of Libya, where the shipwrecked were rescued. “Our request has been rejected. The Italian authorities have confirmed Ancona as a safe port, despite the very worrying weather. This order goes against the interests of the shipwrecked and against international law, it also empties the Mediterranean of rescue ships”. Thus communicated Sos Mediterranée, which manages the Ocean Viking.

MSF also confirms: the assigned port remains that of Ancona: “The Viminale has refused our request for a closer safe place for the disembarkation of the 73 survivors on board the Geo Barents. The ship is heading north”.

