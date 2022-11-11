Listen to the audio version of the article

It is called the “Voluntary Solidarity Mechanism” and provides for the annual redistribution of migrants of about 10 thousand migrants identified mainly among those rescued at sea following SAR operations in the central Mediterranean and along the western Atlantic route. It follows the political declaration adopted on 10 June 2022 in Luxembourg by the European Home Affairs Council, under the rotating French presidency. The Declaration was shared by 19 Member States and 4 associated with the European Union which therefore participate in the Mechanism.

For Italy 3,500 relocations

These are Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Spain, Finland, France, Croatia, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein. However, real commitments to participate in the relocation have so far been made by 13 countries, for a total of 8,289 shares: Germany, France, Portugal, Ireland, Romania, Norway, Bulgaria, Finland, Belgium, Croatia, Luxembourg, Lithuania and Iceland. Italy is the first beneficiary of the transfers, with 3,500 relocations of refugees expected by summer 2023, based on the arrivals registered in our country.

Meloni calls for European solutions to the landings of migrants

38 asylum seekers welcomed in France

France was the first country to participate in the Mechanism, welcoming 38 asylum seekers who had landed in Italy on 25 August. The operation was preceded by pre-identification, photo-signaling and health checks by the Italian authorities and by the analysis of individual files and interviews by the French delegation which arrived specifically at the Italian reception centers. France is the country that participates more “generously” in the mechanism, having given the willingness to welcome 3,500 asylum seekers out of the 10 thousand envisaged by the agreement. Now, however, Paris, after the Ocean Viking case, has decided to suspend the reception. A new French delegation was expected shortly to take charge of a further 50 migrants.

In Germany 74 refugees

In October it was Germany (which is expected to welcome 3 thousand people in total) that received 74 refugees who had arrived in Italy. Another 5 have been accepted by Luxembourg. The spokesman for the Luxembourg Foreign Ministry said: “We do not intend to suspend our participation” in the Solidarity Mechanism for the redistribution of migrants and “we will continue to show solidarity. Furthermore, we hope that France and Italy will be able to resolve the dispute very soon so that as Europeans we can continue to seek a European response ».

With much lower shares are Portugal and Ireland (350), Romania (285) and Norway (200).