Migrants, Humanity 1 is at the port of Catania

Migrants, Humanity 1 is at the port of Catania

Escorted by patrol boats, Humanity1 arrived at the port of Catania. On the pier, ambulances lined up, then police forces, civil protection, a bus ready for any transfers. The area is militarized. According to the directives sent by the ministry, only the frail – children, pregnant women or seriously ill – will be able to get off. This should be established by a medical examination, scheduled for the next few hours.

