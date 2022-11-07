Home News Migrants humanity geo barents selective landing
News

Migrants humanity geo barents selective landing

by admin
Migrants humanity geo barents selective landing

The archbishop of Catania arrives at the pier now that it is evening. He goes to square ten where the long line of teenagers, families with children, sick in conditions too serious to be treated on board still descend from Geo Barents. He meets the desperate people of Humanity1, shipwrecked at sea before and now prisoners of the limbo that for them has become the port of Catania, because they are fragile but not enough to be able to disembark according to the dictates of the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosiapproved by decree with signature at the bottom also of the owners of the Infrastructures, Matteo Salviniand Defense, Guido Crosetto.

“Non

See also  Technologies and social media: Claudia leads the family business and Rauscedo's asparagus become international

You may also like

China’s Exports Fall Unexpectedly Amid Global Slowdown –...

He swerves and crashes into a light pole:...

Cop 27 and probable bilateral with al-Sisi: the...

Come to Wuzhen to “hear” the abandoned factory...

The Piantedosi strategy to act like Salvini but...

A week of world public opinion focus: China’s...

In the North East, the greener cities, the...

Giovanni Malagò: “I apologize to the rhythm athletes,...

Sharing Development Opportunities and Creating a Better Future...

Migrants: Radicals, inhuman and illegitimate decrees

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy