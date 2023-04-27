Home » Migrants in the US wait years to have a court date
Migrants in the US wait years to have a court date

The delays stem from a change implemented two months after President Joe Biden took office, when Border Patrol agents began the long-abandoned practice of releasing immigrants quickly, on parole.

The immigrants were instructed to report to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office to be processed for the court appointment, a task that was previously carried out by Border Patrol.

The change prevented the overcrowding in docking centers as occurred in 2019. But the cost became evident when the ICE officers designated to deliver court summons could not keep up.

Some of the offices now tell migrants to return several years from now, and the work has reduced ICE’s ability to carry out its traditional mission of enforcing immigration laws inside the United States.

