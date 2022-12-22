Today’s Council of Ministers took note of the information provided by the Undersecretary to the Presidency, Alfredo Mantovano, with regard to the so-called “Flows decree”, which annually establishes the maximum quotas of citizens of non-EU states to be admitted into the Italian territory for subordinate work, including seasonal work, and for self-employment. This is what can be read in a note from the Prime Minister.

The provision, which refers to the year 2022, enhances the contents of the consolidated text on immigration, in the part in which it is expected that the employer who wants to hire a non-EU citizen from abroad must check with the center for competent employment the unavailability of a worker present on the national territory to fill the job for the profile requested, according to the procedures contained in a specific operational note prepared by the National Agency for active labor policies (Anpal). In this regard, Anpal announced that it will soon make available a staff request model to the Employment Center by the employer, in order to ensure uniform application throughout the country.

The overall share established is equal to 82,705 units. Furthermore, the economic sectors of destination of the workers have been increased. Some quotas – continues the note – have been reserved for workers from countries with which cooperation agreements on migration will enter into force, for workers who have completed training programs in their countries of origin and for requests presented by professional employers’ organizations who undertake to supervise the conclusion of the worker recruitment process.