The Marshall Plan for Africa

But not only. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has relaunched a sort of “Marshall Plan” for Africa which includes agreements with Libya, Tunisia, Morocco, Niger and other Sahel countries. Agreements, along the lines of what happened in Turkey – for which the European Union allocated 6 billion euros – to put a stop to migration on the Balkan route, which would make it possible to manage migratory flows directly in the countries of departure, creating hotspots in Africa , as proposed several times by Meloni. From there, then start a selection of asylum requests and allocate migrants equally among the 27 states that are part of the European Union.

A European code of conduct for NGOs

Another of the proposals that are being worked on, and which will probably be on the table of the summit of European foreign ministers, is that of drafting a European code of conduct for NGOs, perhaps starting from the text already launched in 2017 by the then minister. of the Italian Interior, Marco Minniti, and who found the support of most of the countries of the Union, including France. At the time, few organizations signed the document. Among them were neither Doctors Without Borders nor Sos Méditerranée, the two NGOs that are currently operating in the Mediterranean with their respective ships.

The precedent of 2017

Among the rules provided for by the code there was, for example, the commitment not to enter Libyan waters, that of “not making communications or sending light signals to facilitate the departure and boarding of boats carrying migrants” but also that to “not transfer the rescued people to other ships”. Finally, also the willingness to let judicial police officers on board.

The hypothesis of a new confrontation on the Dublin Treaty

Pending an official clarification with France, Italy therefore asks for a reversal of the trend from the states of the European Union, inviting them to greater responsibility and, as reiterated in the joint declaration with the Mediterranean countries (with the exception of Spain), compliance with the commitments on the relocation of migrants. And it is not excluded, as feared by Tajani himself, that a discussion may also be opened on the “modernization” of the Dublin Treaty, the convention that obliges asylum seekers to submit their application in the countries of first landing. Even if so far every attempt has failed, as well as that of transforming the redistribution of migrants in the countries of the Union from voluntary to compulsory.

The internal squeeze on NGOs

On the other hand, what at the moment appears to be a fixed point of a possible provision on the domestic front, on which the legislative offices not only of the Interior Ministry but also of other ministries and of Palazzo Chigi will begin to work in the coming days, is the squeeze on non-governmental organizations. The idea, supported by the entire majority, is to restore the maxims and kidnappings abrogated by Minister Lamorgese during the second Conte government. Measures which, however, have encountered various obstacles over the years, from the rulings of the Council to the intervention of the President of the Republic himself, Sergio Mattarella, who recalled – during the signing of the law – the “duty” of rescuing migrants in difficulty.