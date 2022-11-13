Home News Migrants, Paris: Europe will pronounce itself after Rome’s no on landing. Tajani: Italy cannot be the only place of arrival
Migrants, Paris: Europe will pronounce itself after Rome’s no on landing. Tajani: Italy cannot be the only place of arrival

Tension rises in Europe over the migrant dossier. The long-distance clash between Italy and France, after the Ocean Viking case, shows no signs of losing intensity. And Berlin takes a stand in support of NGOs.

Paris asked “Europe to express itself very quickly on the developments that will follow” Italy’s refusal to welcome the Ocean Viking and the migrants on board, government spokesman Olivier Véran told Bfm-TV. Véran again criticized Rome’s refusal, “a unilateral, unacceptable, ineffective and unjust decision by the current Italian government, which demands European responses”. “The first answer – he continued – was the humanitarian one, and we did it,” welcoming the ship to Toulon. “The second is to remember Italy’s obligations” and, if it refuses, to imagine any measure that could be useful. ” For Véran, «Giorgia Meloni is the big loser in this situation».

German ambassador, NGOs deserve gratitude and support

The German ambassador to Italy, Viktor Ebling, intervened in defense of the NGOs, recalling in a post on twitter that «in 2022 there are already over 1300 people dead or missing in the Mediterranean. 12% of the survivors were rescued by NGOs. They save lives where state aid is lacking. Their humanitarian commitment deserves our gratitude and our support ».

Salvini announces the hard fist against the landings of migrants

On the Italian side, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure Matteo Salvini confirmed the policy of a hard fist on landings. «Whoever makes a mistake pays. So good. Close in sight, fines, seizures and more checks. The government ready to punch hard on landings, ”he tweeted.

Tajani, Italy cannot be the only place of arrival

Speaking at In half an hour on Raitre, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani clarified: «We have posed a political problem, the problem affects us in a particular way. We continue to welcome migrants with solidarity, but the issue must be addressed today. We need a European strategy, Italy cannot be the only place of arrival. Here it seems that the only safe ports are the Italian ones, but there are also Tunisian, Maltese, French ports, there are many. Nowhere is it written that everyone has to come to Italy ». As for the confrontation with France, Tajani said that the government is ready for dialogue but the reaction of Paris, he added, was “exaggerated”. Finally, the NGOs: “have no political role”, but must save lives, the minister recalled. “They can’t make taxis” for migrants. Tajani recalled a Frontex report on “appointments at sea between traffickers” and NGOs to take migrants on board.

