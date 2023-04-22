Migrants prepare in southern Mexico to go on “via crucis” to the capital





Tapachula (Mexico).- Thousands of migrants from different countries are preparing this Saturday to leave on Sunday in the first migratory “via crucis” from the southern state of Chiapas to the Basilica of Guadalupe, in Mexico City, to make visible the ordeal of migrants in Mexico.

According to the migrants, they will walk with a cross and banners denouncing what they call a “state crime.”

Irineo Mujica, director of Peoples Without Borders, established that with this “via crucis” they demand the dissolution of the National Institute of Migration (INM), not only in name, but in a structural way to structurally cut corruption.

“That the INM be immediately demilitarized with the suspension and disqualification of the current delegates,” added Mujica.

According to the Mexican-American activist, it is necessary to close immigration stations and grant entry to migrants, as well as tourists with multiple forms of immigration (tourist visas).

“Tapachula is hell and a great prison full of corruption, and we left in peace in ‘Viacrucis’ to Mexico City to demand justice and freedom,” added Mujica.

Yamilet Bonilla, a migrant from Honduras, assured that she is ready to go on the ‘Viacrucis’ because the migration authorities do not want to grant them papers in Tapachula.

“In my case, the cartel (organized crime) caught us with my daughter and my friends who stayed behind. We were going to San Cristóbal de las Casas (Chiapas), although they did nothing to us, because God is great, but he is dangerous, ”added Bonilla.

The Honduran stressed that in Mexican territory there are human rights violations and it is “hell” for migrants since they have suffered from hunger and have been cheated.

Fatima is an African migrant from Equatorial Guinea and denounced that they were walking towards Tapachula but a vehicle was stopped and those who were traveling in it were deported to Guatemala.

From Guatemala they walked back to the Tapachula border and joined the migrants who are going to walk towards the Mexican capital.

“This ‘Via Crucis’ is convenient for us because we don’t have any more money to move forward and because of the difficulty of getting to Mexico City.”

This Saturday, the Provisional Migration Care Center, located in the Tapachula Ecological Park, is serving Haitian and African migrants to grant them a visa for humanitarian reasons, who will grant them a document to transit and reach the Northern States.

The caravan is expected to be made up of up to 2,000 people in transit.

The scrutiny of the Government of Mexico has grown since the fire on March 27 in Ciudad Juárez, on the border with the United States, where 40 migrants died at a station of the National Institute of Migration (INM).

According to Mexican civil organizations, 2022 was the most tragic year for migrants in Mexico, as some 900 died trying to cross without documents from the country to the United States. EFE