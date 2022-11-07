“The decrees that prohibit Humanity 1 and Geo Barents ships from stopping in Italian territorial waters, limiting the rescue only to fragile people and in precarious health conditions are not only inhumane, but also legally illegitimate, because they constitute a form of collective rejection ( prohibited by the European Court of Human Rights) and because they violate the Geneva Convention ”. Thus in a note Massimiliano Iervolino, Giulia Crivellini and Igor Boni, secretary, treasurer and president of Radicali Italiani. “As Radicals, we join the appeals of NGOs for all passengers on the ships to be dropped off immediately, recalling that in the past our country was condemned for similar violations of international law and inviting the captains of the ships not to comply with the illegal orders given. by the Italian authorities. Against this shameful conduct of our government, which opens a new season of real persecution against migrants and the criminalization of the organizations that help them, we will fight, as we have always done, with every nonviolent tool at our disposal “, they conclude. .