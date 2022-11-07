Home News Migrants: Radicals, inhuman and illegitimate decrees
News

Migrants: Radicals, inhuman and illegitimate decrees

by admin
Migrants: Radicals, inhuman and illegitimate decrees

“The decrees that prohibit Humanity 1 and Geo Barents ships from stopping in Italian territorial waters, limiting the rescue only to fragile people and in precarious health conditions are not only inhumane, but also legally illegitimate, because they constitute a form of collective rejection ( prohibited by the European Court of Human Rights) and because they violate the Geneva Convention ”. Thus in a note Massimiliano Iervolino, Giulia Crivellini and Igor Boni, secretary, treasurer and president of Radicali Italiani. “As Radicals, we join the appeals of NGOs for all passengers on the ships to be dropped off immediately, recalling that in the past our country was condemned for similar violations of international law and inviting the captains of the ships not to comply with the illegal orders given. by the Italian authorities. Against this shameful conduct of our government, which opens a new season of real persecution against migrants and the criminalization of the organizations that help them, we will fight, as we have always done, with every nonviolent tool at our disposal “, they conclude. .

See also  Fisco, with the amnesty stop also to folders over 5 thousand euros

You may also like

Aviation strong country will move forward to the...

Femicide in Cagliari: he kills his partner with...

Changsha Disease Control: Persons with a history of...

Fontana: “Lombardy will be a large hyper-connected smartland”

The Provincial New Coronary Pneumonia Prevention and Control...

Rave, Meloni: “Italy ended in which only a...

Changsha Disease Control: Persons with a history of...

Trieste, transplants the heart of a woman and...

Pensions, wedge and extra-profits: three hot dossiers at...

Cuceglio, November 4th begins with the alarm clock...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy