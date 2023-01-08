Home News Migrants, silence falls on the Coast Guard rescue
News

Migrants, silence falls on the Coast Guard rescue

by admin
Migrants, silence falls on the Coast Guard rescue

Forty-five thousand people also rescued in international waters, even going into Sar areas not under Italian jurisdiction, and brought ashore in 2022. They are just under half of the 105,000 migrants who landed in the year just ended, to which more than 2,000 are added only in the first days of 2023. Far more than the NGO ships (which in 2022 saved 12% of the migrants landed in Italy) commuting on the extremely dangerous route of the central Mediterranean are the ships and patrol boats of the Coast Guard and the Guardia di Finanza, the same ones who in 2016 received the recognition of Goodwill ambassador of Unicef ​​and who, alongside their crews, brought on board…

See also  Various localities optimize measures to scientifically and accurately prevent and control the epidemic-News Center-Northern Network

You may also like

Road accidents, in 2022 the massacre of pedestrians:...

Yidan Laureate Talks about Educational Transformation at the...

The revolt of the harassed actresses: “Enough, in...

Zhang Wenhong: Widespread infection is happening and many...

Identity and Friuli at the crossroads

Wang Weizhong presided over the meeting of the...

The actress Margherita Laterza: “On the set, a...

Modena, 19, dies crashing into the wall of...

Wang Weizhong presided over the meeting of the...

Road accidents, Polstrada: growing in 2022 but decreasing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy