It is the first political act of the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi. The urgent directive started around midnight on 24 October. Addressed to the heads of the police forces, to the Commander General of the Coast Guard, for competence to the Chief of Staff of the Navy and for information to the Chief of Defense. The migrant emergency is having an impetuous wave. The numbers coming up are high and unstoppable. The Minister of the Interior dictates the line: stop at Ocean Viking and Humanity 1, the two units of their respective NGOs (non-governmental organizations).

Prohibition of entry into territorial waters

The action of the Interior Ministry stems from an indication from the Farnesina. The department headed by Antonio Tajani sent two verbal notes to the Ministry of the Interior. One “addressed to the Embassy of the Kingdom of Norway, flag state of the Ocean Viking” reads the directive. The other is destined for “the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany, the flag state of Humanity 1”. In both cases, the boats would behave “not in line with the spirit of European and Italian rules on border security and control and in the fight against illegal immigration”.

The scenario in the Mediterranean

With flat sea and favorable weather conditions, the Sicilian channel is crowded with migrant boats at this time. Departures are continuous. “We will stop the business of human traffickers from the beginning,” Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said today. Already in recent days the situation was known to the insiders, the Interior Ministry as well as the Ministry of Infrastructure where just yesterday Minister Matteo Salvini met the Commander General of the Coast Guard Nicola Carlone. The disembarkation dashboard of the Viminale shows 78,440 arrivals since the beginning of the year on 24 October. The current trend is worrying: 1,786 immigrants since Friday 21 October alone. The numbers in these hours will go up again and quickly.

A fishing boat with 400 people

The reconnaissance action of the Coast Guard – but the whole system is on alert, from the direction of the Border Police of the PS department to the Guardia di Finanza – has already photographed about a dozen potential “events” in the Sicilian channel. jargon, units in the water of various sizes intending largely to be rescued or to arrive in Italy. A fishing boat headed by an NGO carries about 400 people and sets sail for Syracuse. The indication of Minister Piantedosi, as a national public security authority, is not to grant entry into territorial waters or access to port for the two non-governmental organizations.

Police action on the sea

The block at the entrance certainly applies to the two NGO units, not to small boats or makeshift lifeboats. At sea, moreover, there is an obligation to rescue in case of emergency, the principle is not – it cannot be – questioned, it is taken for granted. The rescue action is carried out by the Coast Guard. The police of the sea, on the other hand, is up to the Guardia di Finanza according to the law. The next few hours will see scenes similar to those already known when the owner of the Interior was Matteo Salvini. Now in his place is his former chief of staff. The trafficking of human beings “from Cyrenaica is incessant” says a qualified source. Stopping it will not be easy at all.