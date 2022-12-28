The decree law containing urgent provisions for the management of migratory flows and the simplification of immigration procedures was approved by the Council of Ministers. Rules, sanctions, rules for applying for asylum and residence permits: let’s see what the new regulation provides.

First of all, the draft of the text guarantees the «transit” and the “stopover national territory” for rescue at sea – “for the sole purpose of ensuring the rescue and assistance on land of the people taken on board” – which must be “immediately communicated» together with a request for a port of disembarkation, which must be reached without delay.

The new regulation also specifies i requirements for ships: they must have the technical-nautical suitability for the safety of navigation in territorial waters; have promptly initiated initiatives aimed at acquiring intentions to apply for international protection; have requested the assignment of the port of unloading from the competent Sar Authority. The latter must be achieved without delay for the completion of the rescue intervention. Furthermore, the text emphasizes that the ship’s search and rescue methods must not aggravate dangerous situations on board or prevent the timely arrival of the port of unloading.

Sanctions. In the event that the rules are violated, «the administrative sanction of payment of a sum ranging from 10,000 to 50,000 euros is applied to the master of the ship. Joint and several liability extends to the shipowner and the owner of the vessel.’ The notification of “the violation is followed by the application of the accessory administrative sanction of administrative detention for two months of the vessel used to commit the violation”.

When the master of the ship or the shipowner “fails to provide the information requested by the competent national authority or does not comply with the indications of the same authority, the administrative sanction of payment of a sum ranging from 2,000 to 10,000 euros is applied. The violation is followed by the application of the accessory administrative sanction of administrative detention for twenty days of the vessel used to commit the violation. In the event of recurrence of the violation, the accessory administrative sanction of administrative detention is two months”.

Once the landing has taken place, the text allows «the issue of the entry visa and the residency permit for subordinate work to the foreigner who exceeds a training course organized within the limits of the requests, even nominative, for employment communicated to the one-stop shop for immigration by employers through the trade associations of the productive sector concerned”.

Workers «are admitted to the course if the information relating to the impeding elements has not been acquired by the police headquarters. The application for an entry visa is presented, under penalty of forfeiture, within six months of the conclusion of the course and is accompanied by the employer’s confirmation of willingness to hire».

Finally, if they emerge impeding elements “follows the revocation of the visa, the legal termination of the residence contract, as well as the revocation of the residence permit”.

Ex Ilva: 680 million for capital increase

The Council of Ministers also examined and approved the decree law containing “Urgent measures for plants of national strategic interest” presented by the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy and the Ministry of Justice, consisting of 10 articles.

The decree, reads a note from the dicastery in via Veneto, provides for the former Ilva that the 680 million, already allocated, can be used as of now as a shareholder loan convertible into a future capital increase.

The legislative decree also provides for changes to the legislation for the activation of extraordinary administration procedures in the event of company insolvency