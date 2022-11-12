PARIS and ROME – The Ocean Viking ship docked yesterday morning in the military port of Toulon, away from cameras and journalists. After more than twenty days at sea, the people on board were accompanied to a transit area while the sovereign politician was a few kilometers away Eric Zemmour manifested, denouncing “the invasion from Africa”. The arrival of the Sos Mediterranée ship is a symbol that the far right is riding.
