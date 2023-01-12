The exponential increase in landings in these two and a half months of government is worrying Giorgia Meloni. It is quite clear that the anti-NGO decree (which should be scheduled for the examination of the courtroom at the end of the month) is certainly not enough to curb the tenfold migratory flows, in these first ten days of the year, compared to the same period of 2021. For this afternoon the premier summoned her deputies to Palazzo Chigi this afternoon Matthew Salvini e Antonio Tajanithe Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi and the Chief of Intelligence Elisabetta Belloni.

On the table is the urgency of finding reliable interlocutors in Libya and Tunisia to block departures and the operational transition to the so-called “Mattei Plan” for Africa, partnership agreements with countries of origin and transit with the offer also of legal entry into Italy for those who will accept the repatriation of irregular migrants and for those who will collaborate in curbing departures.

First mission on Friday in Turkey

We start from Turkey on Friday. Foreign Minister Tajani has the task of opening a dialogue with the Ankara government not only to intervene on the Turkish-Greek route which continues to bring thousands of migrants to Italy (almost all Syrians, Afghans, Iraqis) who arrive by sailboat or large fishing vessels but above all to seek, through Turkey, a country that has now assumed the greatest influence in Libya, a connection with reliable interlocutors and to work for the stability of the country’s government. Interior Minister Piantedosi will also be in Turkey on Monday for a meeting with his counterpart.

Next week in Tunis

In Tunis, on the other hand, next week Tajani again, and soon after perhaps Piantedosi too, will offer a quota of legal entries from the flow decree just approved by the government in exchange for an increase in the repatriation of Tunisian migrants (currently the Tunisian government accepts two flights a week) and an effective intervention by the Tunisian coast guard to stop the many small boats on which, for weeks now, the fishermen who have turned into real traffickers have been carrying not only Tunisian young people and families but thousands of women, men, children in arrival from the sub-Saharan area or given to them by Libyan traffickers. An increase in turnover that risks dramatically increasing arrivals on Lampedusa which in January has unprecedented numbers of landings for the winter months.