Migrants who have crossed the Darién so far this year exceed the record for all of 2022

A total of 248,901 irregular migrants have crossed the Dariénthe dangerous jungle that divides Panama and Colombia, so far in 2023, a historic figure that exceeds the record number of passers-by who crossed that border throughout last year, the Panamanian Government reported on Monday, July 31, 2023.

In 2022, 248,284 migrants crossed the Darién, a “historical record» led by the Venezuelan exodus. Panamanian authorities have repeatedly stated that more than 400,000 migrants are expected to cross the dangerous jungle this year.

“Unfortunately, today the total record was broken, which had been unprecedented in 2022. In 2022, 248,284 people entered Panama, which to this day is unfortunately broken with 248.901 personas“, the deputy director of Migration of Panama, María Isabel Saravia, told EFE.

In addition, he added, “of that group the 21% are children and adolescents and of them approximately 51% are infants of five years or less».

The number announced today is the highest since there are records: in 2021, 133,726 people crossed the Darien jungle; 6,465 in 2020; 22,102 in 2019; 9,222 in 2018; 6,780 in 2017; 30,055 in 2016 and 29,289 in 2015, when there was a massive influx of Cubans.

With much smaller records, there were 6,175 in 2014; 3,051 in 2013; 1,777 in 2012; 283 in 2011 and 559 in 2010, the first year that there are official figures from Migration in Panama.

“We are facing a humanitarian crisis of great proportions. (This is) something that Panama cannot attend to alone,” Saravia said.

Panama has said in international forums and meetings that it needs help to manage the migration crisis through the Darién because the large daily numbers of migrants collapse the facilities where they are housed.

The Central American country welcomes travelers who headed to North America in migratory stationss located near its southern border with Colombia and in the northern border with Costa Rica, where it offers health care and food, in a unique operation on the continent that involves a dozen international organizations.

JULY, THE BUSIEST MONTH DESPITE THE RAIN

The report of the Ministry of Public Security of Panama highlights that, from January 1, 2023 until this Monday, 248,901 migrants crossed through the Darién, of which the majority are Venezuelans (136,650), followed by Ecuadorians (34,357), the Haitians (34,082), Colombians (8,183) and Indians (3,299).

July has been the month that most passers-by have crossed that dangerous border with 52,530 migrantsof which 11,926 were minors, according to official figures.

From approximately May to November there is usually a decrease in the number of migrants in transit because it is the rainy season and it makes it difficult to pass through the jungle due to the swelling of the rivers.

According to figures from the authorities cited on other occasions, this year 40,000 migrant children have crossed the jungleamong them there are some who are lost or are found next to the corpse of their mother.

“THE DARIEN IS NOT A ROUTE”

The deputy director of Migration stressed once again that “Darién is not a route” and that “the way people submit to organized crime from Colombia to Panama is not human (and especially) not fair to children.”

Saravia explained that “a jungle in its definition is not a passable place (…) it is a dangerous place (and) even more so when it borders a gray area on the Colombian side, where organized crime reigns.”

“From Panama we call for attention, although migrating is a human right, it is not worthy to do so in the conditions that this type of (dangerous) realities provide,” added Saravia while making another call to the “international community to attend the causes of this mobility.

The thick climate characteristic of a Tropical jungle and the presence of armed groups increase insecurity in the Darién, where migrants denounce being assaulted and victims of rape. EFE

