MIGRATION ALLOWS THE ENTRY OF ALL KINDS OF CRIMINALS TO THE COUNTRY « CDE News

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (Corruption, by Editorial Office) Let’s hope that the government of Santi Peña really gets its act together to assert the public institution, the General Directorate of Migration, which is one of the most important for maintaining the safety of civilians in our republic, the ease with which criminals enter the country is the last straw, take root, are documented, bring their parents, their children and their brothers from criminal factions under impunity and the ease of obtaining legal documents, the so-called sensitive documents that for years the sources have been denouncing through our medium, where a certain Hugo Vera Faca, under the command of Virgilio Adrián Mieres, is pointing to a delivery of documents, now Ever Gonzalez returns with his secretary Marquitos and that according to the sources they are only some of those responsible for the entry and stay of international criminals and even terrorists.

In recent days, they arrested PCC characters who are allegedly planning a hit man and this is not the first time that not only members of the PCC have been arrested, but also members of Comando Vermelho, Os IRmaos, IRmaos MEtralha, the king of ephedrine Ibar Pérez Corradi with which it is clearly seen that whoever wants to enter our country, as long as they pay what is required. And what can be expected from all this, since the sources confirm the problem of the Director Ángeles Arriola, who according to what they say is a gambler and all she requires is payment to spend in the casinos, however they do, whoever It doesn’t matter anymore, that’s what they told us. It is a shame that a person incapacitated for such a position has been and remained for so long without any intervention and with hundreds of crimes perpetrated by foreigners in the country, added to this are the Venezuelans, Colombians, Argentines and Brazilians who come to beg in the traffic lights, horror

There is no exhaustive control by the officials, it is a bulebú with soda, it looks more like a sodomite club where whoever wants to enter when they want and leaves when they want. Total, you just pay. And they do this at the head of the Friendship Bridge in CDE, where the Migration Department is an inefficient institution and we see that every day, when in the capital’s media, whether on television, radio or in print, where it says the PCC slit the throats of 5 Paraguayans in jail. And how did they get in? It’s easy, there is no Migration control and they enter as they want, as long as they pay the picsus required by the corrupt officials of that institution.

