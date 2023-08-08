Home » Migration and Immigration provide consolidated Migration Flows 2023 – Diario La Página
News

Migration and Immigration provide consolidated Migration Flows 2023 – Diario La Página

by admin

After the end of the holiday period of the August festivities, the General Directorate of Migration and Immigration provided the final consolidation of the migratory flow that runs from July 29 to August 6, 2023.

“In total there are 412,649 entries and exits of nationals and foreigners that were attended through land, air and sea borders, which represents an increase of 14% compared to the same period last year,” said Ricardo Cucalón, Director of the DGME.

Of this total flow of migratory movements, 204 thousand 856 were income and 207 thousand 793 were departures, in addition, 93 thousand 649 were income of foreigners who visited the country for different reasons, among which are: tourism, business, sports, conferences, work , among others. This represents an increase of 24% compared to the same period last year.

The director also added that “Saturday, August 5, was the day with the highest migratory flow of the season, reflecting a total of 55,660 travelers who entered and left our national territory, through the different borders.”

He also emphasized that the success in the migratory flow during the August holiday period of this 2023, at the different borders, was thanks to the hard work carried out by the staff of the General Directorate of Migration and Aliens.

