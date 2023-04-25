Migration Colombia clarified the situation of Juan Guaidó

Last Monday, April 24, the Venezuelan opposition leader, Juan Guaido announced through an official statement published on his Twitter account where he mentioned that he was seeking to meet with the international delegates who will participate in the conference convened by the president Gustavo Petro to untie them negotiations between the government of Nicolás Maduro and anti-Chavismo, which will not participate in a multinational meeting.

“I have just arrived in Colombia, in the same way that millions of Venezuelans have done before me, on foot. I have come within the framework of the summit called by President Petro for this Tuesday, April 25,” says a published statement. on the Twitter account of the former deputy, who is prohibited from leaving Venezuela for having multiple legal proceedings against him.

Also read: Government installs ceasefire oversight with FARC dissidents

Besides: Foreign Ministry confirms the evacuation of 10 Colombians in Sudan

The truth is that after his arrival, Migration Colombia announced hours later that an administrative process would be opened against the Venezuelan politician Juan Gerardo Antonio Guaidó Márquez for having entered Colombian territory through irregular means.

“Colombian Migration Officials carried out the procedure in accordance with the provisions of Decree 1067 of 2015 that contemplates Colombian immigration regulations”mentions an official statement.

The measure was carried out in accordance with resolution 2357 of 2020 that stipulates the criteria for compliance with migration obligations and the sanctioning procedure of the Special Administrative Unit for Colombia Migration.

“The procedure had all the guarantees of due process and the right to defense,” said the general director of Migration Colombia, Fernando García Manosalva.

Likewise, the entity clarified that this process did not “constitute a sanction against” Guaidó, who was found “in good health during his short stay” in the country where he received attention from Colombia Migration and from where he was once notified about what had happened. happened, the Venezuelan politician left the country for Miami.