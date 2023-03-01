Migration Colombia activated the Comprehensive Plan ‘You are still on time’, aimed at Venezuelan migrants, in order to provide them with alternatives to the difficulties they have had in obtaining the Temporary Protection Permit (PPT).

The plan, which is carried out in development of the Human Security Policy, promoted by President Gustavo Petro, is based on four actions: Validate, Download, Collect and Register.

The General Director of Colombian Migration, Fernando García Manosalva, explained that the objective of the measures is to resolve the delivery of the PPT documents, which could not be carried out due to deficiencies in the process that have come since its inception in 2021.

For her part, the entity’s Deputy Director of Immigration, Margarita Bautista, explained that the new Plan offers four different options so that the migrant population can satisfactorily complete their regularization process and access the country’s public and private offer.

The first measure: Valid

It is a mechanism that allows confirming that the person is still interested in continuing their PPT processing process and validating their personal information. Applies to Venezuelan migrants who already have the Single Registry of Venezuelan Migrants (RUMV) and their PPT has not been delivered.

The term to use this measure expires on March 10 and can be done by entering the Colombian Migration website and filling out the simple form provided for this purpose.

If the person does not appear in the registry, it is because the application is already under study and, therefore, the information does not require filling out.

The second measure: Download

You are invited to download the PPT Procedure Certificate that allows you to maintain your regular status. It is a temporary document (while the person receives their PPT), valid to enter, stay, transport, leave Colombian territory and access the offer of public and private services.

This solution is for Venezuelan migrants who have already started the process of their PPT who have not received the document and for holders of the Special Permit of Permanence (PEP) who have already completed the RUMV Single Registry.

To obtain the PPT Procedure Certificate, you must enter the Colombian Migration website (www.migracioncolombia.gov.co), click on the “You are still on time” button and click on the “Download” option.

The third measure: Collect

It is a strategy aimed at delivering in person and expeditiously more than 100,000 PPT that Colombia Migration has ready throughout the country, but that have not been claimed by Venezuelan migrants.

As of January 31 of this year, there are 118,032 PPTs available in the 12 regional offices of Colombian Migration nationwide, which have not been picked up by migrants for 90 days or more.

For this reason, the immigration authority opens this last opportunity so that the Venezuelan people who requested them can present themselves to claim them and can access the public and private institutional offer.

Interested persons should only enter www.migracioncolombia.gov.co, button “You are still on time” and click on the “Pick up” option. There they will be able to consult the list of PPT ready to collect and the place where they can do so (department, municipality and address).

Migration Colombia indicated that the last term to collect the PPT expires on April 12. After that date, it will be understood that the people who processed the documents and have not claimed them have withdrawn from the application, and they will be cancelled.

The fourth measure: Register

It is an alternative aimed at the Venezuelan migrant population who have a Special Permit to Stay (PEP) and who did not complete the PPT process, and for people with a refugee pass who did not do the RUMV before May 28, 2022 and wish to take advantage of the Temporary Protection Statute for Venezuelan Migrants.

It should be taken into account that the PEP is valid until February 28, 2023 and that it will not be renewed, in compliance with Decree 216 of 2021.

However, the National Government, acting with the focus of human migration, offers one last opportunity and invites this population to carry out the Single Registry of Venezuelan Migrants (RUMV) during the month of April to subsequently obtain the Protection Permit. Temporary (PPT).

Finally, Migration Colombia recalled that intermediaries are not required to take advantage of these measures and that you should not pay for any procedure.

Source: Colombian Migration

