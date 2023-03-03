Through a special plan, Migration Colombia expedites the delivery of the Temporary Protection Permit (PPT) to Venezuelan migrants who have not yet been able to obtain that document and access the benefits offered by the Colombian Government.

“The objective is to resolve the delivery of the PPT documents that could not be carried out due to deficiencies in the process that have come from its beginning in 2021,” said the general director of Colombian Migration, Fernando García Manosalva.

This permit allows its beneficiaries to remain in Colombia legally and access services such as opening bank accounts, studies, work or affiliation to the social security system.

It is important to note that in the department of Cesar, 45,475 PPT have been delivered. In Valledupar, the delivery point is the Migración Colombia Migration Services Facilitator Center, located at carrera 15 13b bis-35, Alfonso López neighborhood of this capital.

Points are also available in Aguachica and La Jagua de Ibirico, while the rest of the municipalities are served by Migración Colombia, through a mobile route with prior notice to the foreign population so that they attend to comply with their process.

“YOU ARE STILL ON TIME”

The Comprehensive Plan “You are still on time” offers four alternatives so that Venezuelan migrants can “finish their regularization process” and thus access the country’s public and private offer, explained the deputy director of Immigration, Margarita Bautista.

The first measure, called “valid”, is intended for those who have the Unique Registry of Venezuelan Migrants, and responds to a mechanism to confirm that the person is still interested in continuing their PPT processing process.

The term for using this measure expires on March 10 and can be done through the Colombia Migration website, filling out a personal data validation form.

Those who have already started the process of their PPT or are holders of the Special Permit of Permanence (PEP) may apply to “download”, a second measure that invites them to obtain the certificate of PPT processing and which allows them to maintain their regular status.

This temporary document will be valid to enter, stay in, leave Colombia and access the offer of public and private services.

With the “collect” strategy, the third measure, delivery will be made, “in person and expeditiously”, of the more than 100,000 PPT that have not been claimed by Venezuelan migrants.

THEY DO NOT REMOVE THEM

“As of January 31 of this year, there are 118,032 PPTs available in the 12 regional offices of Colombia Migration at the national level, which have been 90 days and more, without having been withdrawn,” said Colombia Migration.

The collection period for these documents will expire on April 12, after which time they will be cancelled.

Migrants who have the PEP, but who did not carry out the PPT, and those who have a refuge safe-conduct without having completed the Unique Registry of Venezuelan Migrants before May 28, 2022, may take advantage of the fourth alternative “register”, if they wish to access the Temporary Protection Statute for Venezuelan Migrants.

“Our purpose is to continue recognizing and working to guarantee the rights of Venezuelans who have migrated to the country and of the populations that have welcomed them to build a truly humane migration,” García reiterated about the nearly 2.5 million Venezuelans who fled. to Colombia due to the political, social and economic crisis.

