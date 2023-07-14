Home » Migration expelled a Norwegian who attacked an official at the airport
by admin
After the altercation in which a Norwegian citizen was involved who attacked an official of the El Dorado airportMigration Colombia advanced the work to expel her to her country of origin.

The woman identified as María Michaela Bagherian was expelled on Thursday, July 13 at 11:00 pm after the assault on one of the officials who was doing her job at the airport was revealed.

Director of Migration Colombia, Fernando García, reported that the expulsion of the foreigner occurred as a consequence of physical and verbal aggression that he caused to the official of the Entity on July 5, which is classified as violence against a public servant.

“The expulsion measure implies that the Norwegian citizen will not be able to enter Colombia for 10 years, counted from the date of her departure from the country. In case she wants to return to Colombian territory, she must request a visa. There are no appeals against this decision,” announced a statement from Migration.

These provisions are given to ensure compliance with immigration regulations and continue with the integrity of officials to promote respect between travelers and immigration control officials.

