He said on Deutschlandfunk that more regular and less irregular immigration is needed. Models for a new immigration law could be countries like Canada, which chose very precisely who was allowed to come to their country, based on economic interests. At the same time, the number of deportations from Germany must be increased significantly. The FDP politician explained that more attention must be paid to ensuring that people who do not have the right to stay in Germany leave the country again. At the same time, those who are entitled to protection should have the opportunity to quickly take up regular employment in Germany.

Yesterday, the EU interior ministers discussed how illegal migration can be curbed, but did not reach an agreement.

This message was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk on March 10, 2023.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

