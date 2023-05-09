Migration: Federal and state governments: Hardened fronts on refugee costs

When it comes to financing refugee costs, the federal states, municipalities and the Union are arguing with the federal government. But there are also discrepancies within the traffic light – not good conditions for the federal-state summit.

The federal states are unanimously in talks with the federal government about the controversial refugee financing. On Monday evening, the heads of the State Chancellery sent the Federal Chancellery a joint basis for consultation, which is available to the German Press Agency.

The German Association of Cities demands a permanent regulation for the financing of the accommodation, care and integration of refugees. The federal and state governments will discuss this on Wednesday, but there is no solution in sight.

What are the states proposing?

The new state paper mainly includes four specific demands: The states demand full reimbursement of costs for accommodation and heating for refugees as well as a general monthly per capita flat rate for accommodation and care according to the Asylum Seekers Benefits Act. In addition, the Prime Ministers want a reliable solution for integration costs and the costs for unaccompanied refugees in the consultations with Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD).

“A financing model is required that is appropriate in terms of amount and adapts to changing refugee numbers (breathing system)”, says the country paper. The 1.5 billion euros promised by the federal government for refugees from Ukraine and 1.25 billion euros for migrants from other countries – with continued payment of only the latter item from 2024 – would not do justice to the increasing number of refugees. In the first four months of this year alone, initial asylum applications increased by almost 80 percent compared to the same period last year.

The paper also includes proposals for curbing irregular migration, for better cooperation with the countries of origin, for more effective protection of internal borders and for consistent returns. However, these passages are still subject to change.

What role do the municipalities play?

Cities, municipalities and counties are not sitting at the table on Wednesday. However, they are specifically concerned with the accommodation, care and integration of refugees on site. Many municipalities complain that they have reached the limits of their resilience. Lower Saxony’s Prime Minister Stephan Weil (SPD) made it clear in the ZDF “heute journal” that the federal states act primarily as administrators for the municipalities. “It’s really difficult for them,” he said on Monday.

The Prime Minister of Rhineland-Palatinate, Malu Dreyer, also made it clear: “Local authorities and states stand side by side when it comes to housing the refugees.” “Even if the federal government assumes the costs for the refugees from Ukraine – because they do not go through the asylum procedure but are entitled to unemployment benefit II under certain conditions – the federal government also has to pay more if the number of refugees increases,” said the SPD politician the German Press Agency in Mainz.

Before the meeting, the President of the German Association of Cities, Markus Lewe (CDU), called for the federal and state governments to agree on a permanent regulation that automatically adjusts to the current number of people seeking protection. “There must be an end to the discussion about responsibility and money every time the flight situation changes. This is a useless waste of time and trust,” warned the mayor of Münster in a dpa interview.

Taking in asylum seekers and refugees is about more than just a bed and food, Lewe emphasized. “It’s about apartments, daycare and school places. We also lack the staff on site.” The federal government should therefore provide the states with a permanent share of sales tax for the costs of integration and the creation of the necessary social infrastructure. The federal government must also bear the full costs of accommodation and support the burdens imposed by the Asylum Seekers Benefits Act and the expenses for unaccompanied minors.

What is the stance of the federal government?

The traffic light coalition does not appear uniformly. Government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit emphasized on Monday that the federal government already bears a significant part of the costs for taking in refugees. Although the municipalities are facing financial challenges, Hebestreit conceded. However, the federal states are responsible for their financial situation, direct financial relationships between the federal government and the municipalities are not legally provided for.

The FDP, which is the Finance Minister together with Christian Lindner, is opposed to providing more money from the federal government. The federal government is already providing billions to support the municipalities, said FDP leader Lindner to the TV station Welt. It does not always need more money, but a different refugee policy with less irregular migration. People without a right of residence would also have to leave the country again.

FDP parliamentary group leader Christian Dürr also warned in the “Stuttgarter Zeitung” and in the “Stuttgarter Nachrichten” (Tuesday): “Even more funds from the federal government for the care of refugees would also mean that there would be less money for other projects that we are currently advising – for example for basic child security.” “That can’t be our goal.” In the “Augsburger Allgemeine” (Tuesday), Dürr called on the federal states to switch from direct payments to benefits in kind for asylum seekers in order to offer fewer incentives to immigrate to people with no prospects of staying.

The Greens support the cities and municipalities in their appeals for more help. “What the municipalities need is reasonable funding and support for accommodation,” said Greens domestic politician Julian Pahlke. The member of the Bundestag accused Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) of suggesting “that decisions are made at European level that limit the flight to Germany and relieve the local authorities”. In view of the demands of the municipalities, to now talk about “new EU regulations, which would come into force completely unplanned in the next few years”, means making “empty and ineffective promises”.

What does the Union say?

In the federal government, the Union is the opposition, but the CDU and CSU are involved in 9 of the 16 state governments and are therefore sitting at the table on Wednesday. Bavaria’s Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU) argued in the “Augsburger Allgemeine” (Tuesday) that the federal share of the costs for asylum and integration had fallen to less than 20 percent. “It is therefore absolutely justified that all federal states and the municipal umbrella organizations are unanimously demanding not to be fobbed off with the far too low lump sums.”

For the Union im Bund, CDU/CSU parliamentary group leader Friedrich Merz warned: “We should listen to the calls for help from the municipalities.” The CDU boss told the editorial network Germany (Tuesday): “Integrating refugees well with us also has something to do with the number of people who live here with us.” Merz sees Chancellor Scholz as having a duty to “manage migration to Germany in a sustainable manner”.

