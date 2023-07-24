Migration Fund: Minister Tajani launches a new package of initiatives to combat human trafficking in Libya and Niger

(Photo: Geopolitical News / Bessem Ben Dhaou).

A new and concrete sign of the commitment of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in partnership with African countries to contribute to the management of migratory flows and intensify the fight against trafficking in human beings.

On the recommendation of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Hon. Antonio Tajani, the programming of the 2023 Migration Fund was updated, which aims in particular at strengthening Italy’s action along the Central Mediterranean route: to this end, a package of interventions was launched to be implemented in Libya and Niger through funding from the Farnesina in favor of IOM, UNHCR and UNICEF.

Specifically, an allocation of 16 million euros has been made, of which 8.5 million for three projects in Libya, and 7.5 million for three projects in Niger. Among the various interventions envisaged, training activities will be carried out for local authorities in order to increase their ability to manage the migratory phenomenon, in compliance with the standards of protection of human rights, on-site training courses for migrants and host communities, implementation of assisted voluntary repatriations. In Libya, activities will also be carried out to support the school system, which will make it possible to create new educational opportunities for migrants and the communities that host them.

Vice Premier Tajani declared: “with this new package of interventions, the Government confirms its intention to strengthen its commitment to the fight against the smuggling of migrants and irregular immigration in the Central Mediterranean. We will support the operational capabilities of Libya and Niger to fight traffickers, offering concrete alternatives and training for young people. At the same time we will relaunch the relationship between Italy and Africa in a sector that requires the full collaboration of all the States affected by the migratory phenomenon”.

