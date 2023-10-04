Migration pact: Tunisia rejects EU funds

He rejected the generous EU aid of 127 million euros as part of the agreement to curb illegal migration from Africa to Europe. “Not because of the small amount, but because the proposal contradicts the agreement signed in July,” said Saied.

The agreement was preceded by weeks of discussions and Europe’s commitment to support Tunisia with a total of one billion euros. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni only signed a declaration of intent with Tunisia in mid-July.

Tunisia should ensure that no more boats leave the Tunisian coast for Lampedusa and Sicily; To this end, the EU should provide financial aid to the country, which is hit by a severe economic crisis. However, the payouts are largely tied to economic reforms. The cut, which was announced in mid-September, caused frustration among the Tunisian government.

Foreign policy

Price driver

Tunisia is playing on the EU’s nose.

by Heidi Riepl

Price driver

Just a maneuver?

However, one can assume that the last word on the migration agreement has not yet been spoken: Rather, it is probably a maneuver by the Tunisian president to drive up the price of the deal. After all, Turkish ruler Recep Tayyip Erdogan received six billion euros from Brussels after the 2015 refugee crisis to hold back Syrian war refugees. #

The EU Commission only said on Tuesday that it was in contact with the Tunisian authorities. Regardless, the migration pact will be discussed on Friday at the informal summit of EU heads of state and government in Granada (Spain).

ePaper

Read the ePaper now!

Read the daily ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – browse through it digitally now!

to the e-paper

info By clicking on the icon you can add the keyword to your topics.

info By clicking on the icon you open your “my topics” page. You have saved 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info By clicking on the icon you can remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the topic to your topics.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

