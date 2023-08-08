Migration, the fight against drugs, economic growth and good governance are issues that El Salvador and the US are addressing this afternoon.

Salvadoran Foreign Minister Alexandra Hill Tinoco, meets this afternoon in Washington with the Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, with whom she will address issues such as migration, the fight against drugs, inclusive economic growth and good governance, among others.

The Secretary of State shared a brief meeting that both officials had with the press before starting the official talks. Blinken appreciated Hill’s presence and stressed that both nations “are deeply connected”

“Our economies are connected, our people are connected, and we in the United States have a real interest in the success of El Salvador. I look forward to a conversation about the ways we can find to deepen our cooperation on many issues that unite us, including migration management, the fight against drugs, building inclusive economic growth, good governance, and we are encouraged.” Blinken told the Salvadoran official.

For her part, Foreign Minister Hill Tinoco stressed that 90 percent of the Salvadoran diaspora lives in the United States, and that the Bukele government, which she represents, “wants the best for its people.” “America is crucial to us,” she explained.

“El Salvador since June 2019 is not the same. We can breathe security, “she assured, and affirmed that the government of President Nayib Bukele works” 24/7, on issues such as security and job opportunity.

In this regard, he told Blinken that the United States is El Salvador’s best partner. “We are going to continue working with the United States on security issues, on illegal and irregular migration, finding legal ways for Salvadorans to get here, and most importantly, as President Bukele said, alliances, deepening our alliances, and our opportunities. investment for both peoples,” he said.