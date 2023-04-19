Migration to the Atlassian Cloud – practical tips and answers

An interview with Lisa Grau, Pre-Sales Solutions Engineer at Atlassian

When it comes to Atlassian software, most people tend not to talk much about the product’s features or use cases these weeks and months. Rather, it is mostly about the larger infrastructural issues – namely the switch from Atlassian Server to the cloud.

The background should be known: Atlassian will discontinue the Server line in February 2024. Then customers are left with the options Atlassian Data Center to switch if they want to continue hosting their systems themselves, or the solutions from Atlassian Cloud as the majority of Atlassian customers do.

We also dealt with this complex of topics on our past Atlassian Cloud Day 2023 occupied. At this event was among other things Lisa Grau von Atlassian guest, in a lecture, in a lively exchange with customers and in an interview with Martin Seibert Provided insights and tips from an Atlassian perspective.

What exactly should customers be prepared for in the cloud migration project? What about apps and their migration paths? What about security and privacy? How does dual licensing work for customers who want to switch? And why is it not a particularly good idea to wait as long as possible before attempting a migration?

Lisa Grau, Pre-Sales Solutions Engineer at Atlassian, and Martin Seibert discussed these and other questions on the sidelines of the Atlassian Cloud Day. Here is the recording of the interview:

