Asuncion, National Radio.-The migratory movement at the borders is greater this year in relation to the same period of time in 2022, highlighted this Tuesday the coordinator of the Migratory Movement of the Ministry of Migration, Néstor Chamorro.

He explained that in terms of entry into the country, there was 38% more than in 2022 and in terms of exit, a 39% increase.

He assured that there is a greater land movement than air movement. He confirmed that Puerto Falcón is the place with the greatest influx, followed by Puente San Roque González de Encarnación and Puente de la Amistad in Ciudad del Este.

Finally, he mentioned that in Puerto Falcón they closed from Friday March 31 to Sunday April 2 with 10,300 entries and 10,600 exits and last year in the same period there were 4,000 and 4,200.