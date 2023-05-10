Migratory crisis worsens on the southern border of Mexico

A new wave of about 5,000 migrants from various countries arrived this Monday (05.08.2023) in Chiapas, on the southern border of Mexico, hoping to cross into the United States when Title 42 of that country expires next Thursday.

Title 42 is a measure adopted by Donald Trump (2017-2021) and later continued by President Joe Biden to expel migrants on the grounds of the COVID-19 pandemic, an emergency declaration that will end next Thursday in the US.

Migrants in Tapachula, on the border with Guatemala, interpret the disappearance of Title 42 as an opportunity to enter the United States despite the continuance of other restrictions.

uncertainty and fear

Franklin Calleja, a Venezuelan traveling with his wife and their 4-month-old son who has fallen ill along the way, fears he will not reach the border with the United States on May 11, when the measure expires, so he believes he could face to an immediate deportation that frustrates your trip.

“This is one of the most difficult countries to circulate (Mexico), however, they are supporting us right now. We have sold our things and the house to raise money to get here (to Tapachula). Being deported is like losing what we have generated in many years, ”he mentioned.

Uncertainty at the border grows before the end of Title 42.

Washington has clarified that the end of the aforementioned measure does not imply ending all the restrictions, but many of the migrants maintain the hope that the US authorities will let them pass.

Immigration authorities exceeded

For this reason, on the outskirts of the Ecological Park of Tapachula, thousands of migrants urge to speed up the permits from the Provisional Attention Center (CAP), where they issue documents that would allow them to be in Mexico for 45 days.

The local Diario del Sur said Monday that “the authorities are being overwhelmed by the number of migrants from Asia, Africa, South America, Central America, Cuba and Haiti, who continue to enter through the southern border between Mexico and Guatemala.”

Venezuelan Andrés José Vázquez, who is traveling with three cousins, denounced the theft of his money on the Mexico-Guatemala border, for which he requested help to reach the United States. “If we arrive after 11 (May), we have to wait. And if we arrive before the 11th and they give us the opportunity, in the name of God we will pass, “he explained.

The arrival of migrants to Tapachula increased this weekend due to this type of rumors generated by the end of Title 42.

The region is facing an unprecedented migratory flow, with more than 2.76 million undocumented immigrants intercepted by the United States at the border with Mexico in fiscal year 2022. Mexico has also registered an annual increase of more than 43% in the number of “people in an irregular situation in Mexico» in 2022, when it detected 444,439.