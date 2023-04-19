Miguel Cabrera promoted the victory of the Tigres – EntornoInteligente

The hit number 3,095 of the career of Miguel Cabrera It had such a special meaning that it allowed him to anticipate about 72 hours before the celebration of his 40th birthday, which he will celebrate tomorrow.

With a run-scoring single, at the bottom of the eleventh inning, the maracayero, pinch hitter by Akil Baddoo, with Spencer Tolkerson as a ghost runner at second, grounded a hit through the middle of the field, before left-handed reliever Taylor Rogers sent, to take to the rubber the stripe that put final figures of 7-6 to the interleague match that the tigers they beat the giants.

Never before in his long career of 21 seasons, Cabrera he had come out as a “pinch-hitter” to hit a ball that left his rival in the field.

On 14 other occasions, but in a starting role, he gave the connection that sealed the victory for his team, the last of them on May 26 of last year, when he singled in the bottom of the ninth against Guardians right-hander Trevor Stephan, and brought Jonathan Schoop to the rubber, with the run that gave the Bengals a 4-3 victory.

The timely indisputable left Cabrera 15 hits away from catching Dave Winfield (3,110) for 22nd place on the all-time hitters list.

