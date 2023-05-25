Miguel Uribe sued the National Development Plan as unconstitutional

Considering that it is “inconvenient for Colombian families,” Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay announced that he has sued the National Development Plan (PND) before the Constitutional Court. According to the congressman from the Democratic Center, what will be the road map for the remainder of Gustavo Petro’s government came forward in Congress through “desk.”

The senator from the opposition bench assured that, as with the health and labor reforms, the PND would have “procedural defects in its legislative process”, because the Executive was eager to move it forward and for this reason he urged the magistrates of the constitutional court so that “within the framework of the independence of powers they require the Government to comply with the Constitution,” the Uribista legislator asserted in an official video on his Twitter profile.

There, Uribe Turbay described several of the problems that he and his fellow opponents encountered with the project called Colombia World Power of Life, which was one of the last legislative acts led by former Congress President Roy Barreras.

“In addition to having been approved irregularly, this plan is inconvenient for Colombians because it increases the risk of corruption, promotes expropriation, hinders the energy transition and deteriorates the productive sector, among others,” said the senator, who said that the alleged desk in the PND would have violated the constitutional principles established in articles 157, 160, 161 and 228 of the Political Constitution.

“Some legal provisions of the Fifth Law were also violated, which determines that in the legislative process in the Senate and Chamber the democratic principle of publicity, parliamentary political participation, consecutivity and instrumentality of the forms was not complied with,” he said.

Although Roy Barreras denied in dialogue with Infobae Colombia that the congressmen voted for articles that had not been discussed in the almost three months that the PND process lasted, Miguel Uribe assured that not only did they not “provide the guarantees of the debate,” but that also “the boards of directors of both corporations chose to vote en bloc on the articles, preventing their content from being known and discussing article by article, despite the request made by several congressmen,” he said.

“They included in the block vote new articles that had not even been discussed or were known, lacking publicity, legitimate trust, good faith and morality at the beginning,” he said.

In his arguments to demand that initiative, which adds to the barrage of legal actions that the project already has, the opposition congressman assured that the Government did not give them enough time for “the congressmen to know and study the purpose of the proposed articles.” .

Moreover, he assured that as “the vote was carried out in an uninformed manner” and the directives of the legislature never “published the conciliation report”, the senators and representatives would have had to vote, almost blindly, the articles of the key government project Petro.

“We continue to oppose thinking about Colombians. We will not allow Petro to continue doing damage”, concluded Miguel Uribe.

Senator Uribe’s demand is known after the Conservative Party also announced legal actions against the PND, specifically against article 61, which contemplates express expropriation. “There is a figure of expropriation that will endanger the private property in the rural countryside of the Colombians that we have defended in the party,” said the director of that group, Senator Efraín Cepeda.

In the text of the PND, the Government is allowed to “facilitate and streamline the processes of land by voluntary offer” which, according to the congressman from the bancada goda, does not define what this process will be like. What does the article actually say?

“In those cases in which the owners do not proceed with the sale, the National Land Agency will advance the analysis of the economic exploitation of the property, requiring its owner for a single time, to proceed with the alienation of those areas that do not are under economic use and that exceed the extension of the UAF. When the owner does not agree to the alienation, the ANT will apply the agrarian procedures to which there is a place”, reads the text of the PND. with Infobae

