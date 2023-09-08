Mihkel Nestor: poor economic growth makes China stronger in foreign policy

Mihkel Nestor, SEB economic analyst

Expectations that China will become the growth engine of the world economy this year have not been fulfilled. Sometimes it is even difficult to say what is good about the Chinese economy – exports, consumption and investments are all sluggish. However, slower economic growth forces state leaders to find new goals.

Exports are not progressing

If you look at China‘s GDP numbers released so far, they are far from what analysts expected at the beginning of the year. The first disappointment was already the first quarter of 2023, where economic growth was limited to 4.5% despite the weak comparison base. In the second quarter, faster annual growth was achieved – 6.3%, but compared to the first quarter, GDP increased by only 0.8%. There is no single reason for the slow economic growth, but the problems in the Chinese economy are widespread.

