Mijerca-Xaveri, Saint Francis-Divine Mercy, two breathtaking semi-finals

The holder of the title, the Ministry of Youth of Catholic Renewal (Mijerca) will rub shoulders with Xaveri; the choirs Saint François de Sales and Divine Mercy will oppose. These two matches, which will take place on Friday August 11 at the EP1 of the Saint Georges primary school, are part of the semi-finals of the Special 85 years tournament of the parish of Saint François de Sales in the commune of Kintambo.

It’s done. The final of the 85th candle of Saint François de Sales will see a training group (Mijerca or Xaveri) face a service group (Saint François Choir or Divine Mercy). You don’t need to be a doctor in exegesis like the late Cardinal Laurent Monsengwo Pasinya to interpret this deal. It’s as clear as spring water.

The Mijerca will throw themselves into the water to hope to play a second final in a row. A parish record in sight, on the football side. This team knows how to tap into its mind, like the quarter-finals where, despite a poor bench, it was able to surpass itself.

YONI DOTS THE ‘I’S, THE DEAL IS CONCLUDED

Two assists from the versatile Yoni Yumba, known as the “Big Deal”, who is coming back from an injury in the group stage, concluded the qualification deal for his team. Determination and desire when you hold us! A performance that disturbed the scouts in the first period.

Another strength of individuals like captain Basile Bige in midfield, who distills passes here and there when he is in his game. In the lot, the solid Joël Kunga.

DEFENDERS STAND OUT

In the same vein, the wisp defender of JKK (Division I Lukunga), Cristian Matezo knew how to make shuttles, incursions until attack. Moreover, he was a scorer in the last match and acclaimed man of the match.

As an asset, another axial defender, Felly, he is also a scorer.

John’s presence in midfield will be of capital importance. But the Mijerca is called upon to enrich, adorn or even adorn its workforce to avoid a debacle.

Opposite, stands the Xaveri d’Exaucée Matondo, Gaël Tshonda who crushes everything in his path. The Vocation seminarians paid the price 3-0 in the group stage and recently in the quarter-finals the KA group with a stinging 5-2, despite their opener.

XAVERI, ATYPICAL PLAYERS

In the workforce of the Xaveri group, very technical, mobile and above all fast players, hitmen in attack. In a thousand or one words, cold monsters guided like a joystick by the genius and sulphurous Sacré Ndoko. “Mijerca warns is worth two”.

THE SELF-CONFIDENCE OF SAINT FRANÇOIS

Regarding the other part, there is the Saint François de Gustave choir, Gloria Yavunde and Rabbi Nzita. A seasoned formation, experienced players who made short work of the Acolytes overwhelmed by events, 2-0 in the quarter-finals.

The Divine Mercy choir of the leader, Dominique Luse is obliged to prepare the weapons in a match where she will spend a lot of energy.

A difficult encounter that will be played out with small details.

REMOBILIZE TROOPS

Emmanuel Kikaba, Plamedi Pembele as well as Gédéon Matuidi must remobilize the troops. The former Métanoia can also count on the return of one of its elements, the left side, Noël Bokaka.

In the quarter-finals, the Divine Mercy choir qualified with forceps, in the fateful session of penalties 5-4 after the score of 2-2 in regulation time. Right winger Maho, the tournament’s top scorer so far with 6 goals, gave Ruddy Akwety’s teammates a hard time. His burst of speed and his realism in front of goal were very decisive.

Below are the results of the quarter-finals :

1) Divine Mercy 2-2 (5-4 on penalties) Chorale Espérance

2) Saint Francis 2-0 Acolyte

3) Mijerca 2-1 Scout

4) Xavier 5-2 Group KA

Nthis Batok’s

