Mike and Greeicy celebrated Kai’s first birthday

Greeicy Rendon and Mike Bahia are loved by many Colombians for their undeniable musical talent and their transparency about the details of their relationship, as well as their ups and downs as parents.

The couple don’t normally post photos of their son’s face, but do give their followers a glimpse into their daily experiences. On April 22, Kai celebrated her first birthday and the comments of love did not wait, especially from the artists.

This is the message that Greeicy leaves on her Instagram page «Thank you for giving us indescribable feelings. Thank you for making me feel alive…for challenging me as a woman and for reminding me of the simple ease of a laugh.

Thank you for being in my life and bringing so much light.

You are definitely what our existence was missing.

PS: We WANTED to give you a wonderful day… and you unintentionally gave us the most wonderful day.

G R E E I C Y «

It should be noted that Kai’s decision to become a public figure will choose him when he grows up.

“enough time to show his son’s face”; “I don’t understand why they don’t show photos of the baby’s face. What a mistery!”; “Stop being so mysterious”, these were some comments from his followers