Mike Bahía Celebrates Mothers Around the World With His Powerful New Song “Sincere Love” – ​​news

The official video features fan stories with their mothers, which were sent directly to Bahia through their Instagram account.

Mike Bahía, one of the most prominent artists on the urban pop scene, continues to demonstrate why he is one of the most beloved personalities in all of Latin music, releasing his new single “Amor Sincero” today, a beautiful dedication to mothers and commemoration Mother’s Day 2023.

Mothers are extraordinary figures who have no equal in this world. Without them, we would not exist. The incredible support and unconditional love that you give us is invaluable. The singer-songwriter from Cali eloquently captures this powerful sentiment on his recent release, acknowledging the essential role they play in our lives and the tremendous impact they have in shaping the adults we become.


For this special project, Mike has enlisted the help of his followers, who have made a public appeal on his Instagram page to send him videos of their mothers. These can be seen in the official video clip, providing a personal, sincere and impressive touch, which will undoubtedly captivate the hearts of anyone who sees it and will undoubtedly remind all viewers to honor their own mothers not only on their Day, but also Everyday of the year.

Mike Bahía has just released his long-awaited album “Contigo”, the third and final installment of the record trilogy that began in 2019 with the release of “Navegando”. The album includes the hit singles “La Falta” featuring regional Mexican star Carin León, “El Egoísmo” featuring Dekko and ASCAP’s 2023 Latin Songwriter of the Year Keityn, “De Qué Manera,” “Mi Pecadito” featuring Greeicy, and ” Heart.”

