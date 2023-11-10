Mike Bahía was nominated for Latin Grammy 2023 – news

For his album “Contigo”

At the annual Latin Grammy Awards, which will take place on November 16 at 8 p.m., Colombian singer Mike Bahía was nominated in the Best Contemporary Tropical Album category, for being considered one of the most prominent and influential on the scene.

The Colombian singer-songwriter has had a spectacular 2023, a year in which he not only released his latest album and obtained his most recent Latin Grammy nomination, he also received three nominations for the 2023 Nuestra Tierra Awards, in addition to starting the concert series «En Vivo” from Billboard’s Latin Music Week with Colombian superstar Greeicy.

His selection to perform during the prestigious 2023 Latin Grammy premiere is further proof of the undeniable impact he has had on the current Latin music scene, positioning himself as one of the most prominent and influential artists on the scene.

The Latin GRAMMY Premiere will take place at the Conference and Exhibition Center (FIBES) in Seville (Andalusia), and will be presented by the Latin GRAMMY-nominated Brazilian singer Giulia Be and the Spanish actor Miguel Ángel Muñoz.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on all Latin Academy platforms starting at 12:30 pm Eastern Time / 9:30 am Pacific Time and at 6:30 pm Central European Time. The Premiere will also feature performances by Majo Aguilar (Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album), Paula Arenas (Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Song), Vanesa Martín (Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album ), Elena Rose (Composer of the Year), Thiaguinho (Best Samba/Pagode Album) and Julieta Venegas (Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop/Rock Song).

The Latin GRAMMY Premiere is followed by the 24th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards, which will air at 8 pm Eastern Time (7 pm Central Time) on Univision, UniMás and Galavisión in the United States, and will be broadcast on more than 80 countries around the world.

Share this: Facebook

X

