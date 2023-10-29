Home » Mike Pence Drops Out of Republican Presidential Race, Bid for Presidency Ends
Former Vice President Mike Pence Drops Out of Republican Presidential Race at Republican Jewish Coalition Convention

The Republican race for the 2024 presidential election has taken a surprising turn as former Vice President Mike Pence announced his departure from the conservative party primaries. Pence, who served as vice president under Donald Trump’s administration, made the announcement at the annual convention of the Republican Jewish Coalition, one of the most influential pro-Israel lobbies in the country.

Pence, the first high-profile politician to drop out of the race, had been campaigning for six months before making this decision. In his speech, he stated, “I announced my intention to seek the Republican nomination for president because I believe there are a lot of problems in this country. But now I know clearly that this is not my time.” Accompanied by his wife Karen, Pence bid farewell to the convention attendees.

The departure of the former vice president comes months before the first caucus in Iowa, a state known for favoring conservative candidates. Although Pence’s performance in Iowa was in doubt, he expressed no regrets about his decision to enter the race and acknowledged the uphill battle he faced.

Pence’s announcement took the convention audience by surprise, interrupting the scheduled program that featured the eight contenders fighting for the nomination. Prior to revealing his resignation, he emphasized the importance of the United States supporting Israel unconditionally and called for humanitarian aid to Gaza to be halted until all those kidnapped by Hamas are released.

The former vice president attended last year’s Republican Jewish Coalition convention in Las Vegas to present his autobiography, “So Help Me God.” Pence’s book recounts his experiences in the Trump White House, where he refrained from directly criticizing Trump during his campaign, despite facing threats from Trump supporters during the Capitol insurrection on January 6, 2021.

Pence’s departure comes as no surprise, as a recent poll by USA Today placed him at the bottom of the race among Republicans, with only 1% of preferences. Along with the governor of North Dakota, Doug Burgum, and former governor of New Jersey, Chris Christie, Pence struggled to gain traction in the crowded field of candidates.

Some voices within the party had called for candidates who had no chance of closing the gap on Trump to drop out of the race, a sentiment that Pence seemingly agrees with. This follows discussions after the second Republican debate, where Asa Hutchinson was excluded due to not meeting the minimum support requirements. Pence, who failed to reach double digits in preferences, will now be spared the embarrassment of being left out of the third debate scheduled for November 8 in Miami.

Despite his political experience and popularity among the evangelical electorate, Pence faced difficulties raising money for his campaign. As of September, he had $1.1 million in his campaign fund and a debt of approximately $620,000. Other candidates such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, who are vying for second place, have shown stronger financial support. Haley was the only candidate to publicly acknowledge Pence’s departure, praising him as a good public servant who defended the country and fought for Israel.

The Republican presidential race continues to evolve, with Donald Trump leading the pack alongside seven challengers. Pence’s exit marks a significant moment in the campaign, as the remaining candidates vie for the nomination to face off against the Democratic Party’s candidate in the 2024 election.

