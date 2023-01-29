Milan (5th) suffered a very tough defeat (5-2) at their stadium against Sassuolo (16th), this Sunday in matchday 20 of Serie A, in which Juventus (13th), penalized with 15 points, fell in their stadium (2-0) against Monza (11th).

In Milan, the local goals were scored by Frenchman Olivier Giroud (24) and Belgian Divock Origi (81).

The Frenchman Gregoire Defrel (19), Davide Frattesi (22), Domenico Berardi (30), the Frenchman Armand Lauriente (47 penalty) and the Brazilian Matheus Henrique (79) did it for Sassuolo.

With this defeat, Milan lost the opportunity to place second. It is fourth, 12 points behind Napoli, which hosts Roma this Sunday (6th).

The Rossoneri, current Serie A champions, continue their disappointing 2023, in which they have conceded 18 goals in seven games, practically losing the battle for the defense of the Scudetto and threatening to be left out of the Top-4, the teams that They will play the next Champions League.

“We probably won’t keep the Scudetto, but our title will be to stay in the Champions League,” coach Stefano Pioli admitted on Sky Sports.

“Since the non-victory against Roma (2-2, on January 8) we have not been able to bring our qualities to the field. It is difficult for us to react when we receive a blow. We will only overcome these moments by working together, with solidarity,” he added. , admitting that they must “change something” before the derby against Inter next week.

Later, Juventus, in the middle of the table after the sanction of 15 points for irregularities in some transfers, was not able to raise its head against Monza, Silvio Berlusconi’s team that already beat him in the first leg ( 1-0).

After a first goal was disallowed due to a few centimeters offside, Monza took the lead thanks to Patrick Ciurria (18), who took advantage of the passivity of the Turin defence. Dany Mota was in charge of signing the 2-0 (39).

After the break, the local coach Massiliano Allegri brought on Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic (65), back after injury, but Juventus ran into an excellent Michele Di Gregorio in the Lombard team’s goal.

Frenchman Paul Pogba, who entered the squad after overcoming the injury that prevented him from making his debut on his return to Juventus, remained on the bench.

For its part, Lazio (3rd with 38 points) was not able to add the three points either, failing to go from a draw to one goal against Fiorentina (12th).

The Romans took the lead as soon as they started through Nicolo Casale (8th), but the Argentine Nicolás González scored at the beginning of the second period (49th) to save a point for the Florentines.

Results of the matches of the 20th day of the Italian championship:

– Friday:

Bolonia – Spezia 2 – 0

Lecce – Salerno 1 – 2

– Saturday:

Empoli – Turin 2 – 2

Cremonese – Inter 1 – 2

Atalanta 2 – 0 Sampdoria

– Domingo:

Milan – Sassuolo 2 – 5

Juventus – Monza 0 – 2

(Lazio – Fiorentina 1 – 1

(19h45 GMT) Naples – Rome

– Monday:

(19h45 GMT) Udinese – Hellas Verona

Classification: Pts JGEP GF GC Diff

1. Naples 50 19 16 2 1 46 14 32

2. Inter 40 20 13 1 6 40 26 14

3. Lazio 38 20 11 5 4 36 16 20

4. Atalanta 38 20 11 5 4 39 23 16

5. Milan 38 20 11 5 4 37 29 8

6. Roma 37 19 11 4 4 25 16 9

7. Udinese 28 19 7 7 5 27 21 6

8. Torino 27 20 7 6 7 21 22 -1

9. Bologna 26 20 7 5 8 26 30 -4

10. Empoli 26 20 6 8 6 19 24 -5

11. Monza 25 20 7 4 9 25 28 -3

12. Fiorentina 24 20 6 6 8 22 26 -4

13. Juventus 23 20 11 5 4 30 17 13

14. Salernitana 21 20 5 6 9 25 38 -13

15. Lecce 20 20 4 8 8 19 24 -5

16. Sassuolo 20 20 5 5 10 23 31 -8

17. Spice 18 20 4 6 10 17 32 -15

18. Hellas Verona 12 19 3 3 13 17 31 -14

19. Sampdoria 9 20 2 3 15 8 34 -26

20. Cremona 8 20 0 8 12 15 35 -20