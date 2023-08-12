Home » Milan beat Etoile du Sahel 4-0 in friendly test – News
Milan beat Tunisian side Etoile du Sahel 4-0 in a friendly just over a week after their league debut. For Stefano Pioli’s Rossoneri Loftus-Cheek scored with a hat-trick and Giroud for the final 4-0 in the test held at Milanello. Tomorrow Milan will be back on the pitch at 11 in another friendly match against Novara at Milanello.

