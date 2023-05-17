Home » Milan beaten 1-0, Inter is in the Champions League final – Lombardia
Lautaro Martinez scored in the 29th minute of the second half

(ANSA) – MILAN, MAY 16 – Inter are the first finalists of the Champions League 2022-’23 after beating Milan 1-0 in the second leg. The winning goal was scored by Lautaro Martinez in the 29th minute of the second half. In the first leg, the Nerazzurri won 2-0. In the final in Istanbul (10 June) Inter will face the winner of tomorrow night’s match between Manchester City and Real Madrid. The first leg, in Madrid, ended 1-1.

