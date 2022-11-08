Home News Milan-Cortina: Andrea Varnier new CEO
At the top of the Milan Cortina Foundation 2026 a new CEO is about to arrive, after Vincenzo Novari had already been leaving since last July. Many names have followed – and burned – in recent months. Now it’s on its way Andrea Varniercurrently at di Filmmaster Events. His name was already known when it came out of the first list of names, when instead he was named Novari. Varnier was chosen by the Minister of Sports Andrea Abodi, and now the post will have to be made official by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

The name has so far been communicated to the local authorities, the Municipality of Milan and the Lombardy Region, which at this time would have nothing to complain, also because time is running out and the post of CEO has been practically vacant for over 3 months.

There are many dossiers that the new CEO will have to take in hand. First of all, the third budget of the Foundation will be drawn up at the end of the year and the issue of sponsorships needs to be clarified. Novari has repeatedly declared that it is in an advanced negotiation phase for 280 million, out of a total of over 500 to be pocketed by the end of the event. However, the contracts were signed with only a few partners, for a figure that is between 50 and 60 million. Furthermore, there is the problem of the increase in energy costs, which applies to everything and also applies to the Winter Games.

Alongside this there is the problem of systems, which in some cases risk being particularly burdensome for the public coffers. These are above all the bobsleigh run of Cortina and the Oval of Baselga di Piné.

