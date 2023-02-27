news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, FEBRUARY 26 – Own goal awarded to Musso, but Theo Hernandez considers it his own: “For me it was my goal, I count it as mine”, says the Rossoneri captain, capable of a volley that earned the advantage, with the fortuitous complicity of the Atalantino goalkeeper, on whose back he slams the ball that had just bounced off the post.



“We’ve been through a complicated period, but we’re returning to Milan as before. Now the Champions League, of course, but first let’s think about the next league match” with Fiorentina, concluded Theo Hernandez in front of the post-match cameras. (HANDLE).

