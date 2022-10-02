Hit with kicks, slaps and punches. And reduced in very serious conditions. A 9-month-old girl is hospitalized in a pharmacological coma at the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo. The little girl has several fractures, bruises and bruises in different parts of her body. Wounds which, according to the investigation coordinated by the Pavia Public Prosecutor’s Office, caused her by her mother’s partner, who is now in custody for the attempted aggravated murder. The man, 28, has already admitted his responsibilities.

The dramatic episode took place yesterday afternoon in an apartment in the condominium on Via Colombo in Casarile, a town south of Milan near Binasco and on the border with the province of Pavia. The inspection of the house, carried out by the carabinieri, made it possible to find further evidence. “According to what emerges from the investigations – underlines a note released in the late afternoon by the Public Prosecutor of Pavia -, the man, in the afternoon of 1 October, while he was alone with his minor in the house of Casarile (Milan), where he lived with her partner and her daughter hit and yanked the little girl several times “. What unleashed the man’s fury still remains to be clarified. “The girl’s mother, worried about the fact that she could not contact her partner on the phone – reads the press release – asked her mother to go and check at the house: once in the house, the girl’s grandmother she went to the room where she found the baby and noticed that she had some bruises on her face and chest “.

The grandmother then immediately contacted 118. The child was transported by ambulance to the Policlinico San Matteo in Pavia. Once she arrived at the hospital, it would have been reported to the doctors that the little girl had injured herself by falling from the high chair (a detail still awaiting confirmation). But the doctors, observing numerous bruises and bruises on the little girl’s body, did not believe this version and warned the carabinieri. In the evening the child, considering the extreme gravity of her condition, was transferred to the Bergamo hospital. “The subsequent checks at the hospital – explains the Pavia Public Prosecutor – made it possible to ascertain the severity of the injuries, which consist of a skull fracture, a cerebral hemorrhage, and a fracture of the humerus and radius, with a reserved prognosis” .

The 28-year-old arrested, accompanied to the Pavia carabinieri barracks and questioned by the deputy prosecutor on duty in the presence of the official defender, admitted that he had committed the crime. The man was made available to the judicial authority. After the interrogation he was taken to the prison of Torre del Gallo in Pavia: in the next few hours the prosecutor will ask the investigating judge to validate the arrest.

A terrible story that shocked the community of Casarile (Milan). A fact that closely resembles the killing of a 2-year-old child, in May 2019 in Milan, by his father Alija Hrustic, sentenced to 28 years on appeal. A story also similar to that of little Evan, killed at 21 months in August 2020 in Modica (Ragusa) by the blows inflicted by his mother and the woman’s partner.