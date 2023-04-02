Milan undermines Venice as the main destination for Chinese tax-free shopping in Italy and also takes first place in the rankings as the favorite destination in Italy for tax-free shopping, including for US tourists. This is attested by a study presented by Planeta company that offers integrated payment solutions including VAT refund services.

According to the analysis, in 2022 Milan was the chosen destination for 63.4% of tax-free purchases of Chinese in-store sales in Italy against 20.1% in 2019. The average receipt also grew sharply with 2,104 euros compared to 1,264 pre-pandemic euro. Venice, which was the favorite destination in 2019 with 59.8% of Chinese shopping, now leaps into last position after Rome (16.4%) and Florence (11.2%). However, it remains in second position if we consider the average receipt (1,899 euros). The start of 2023 then saw some changes in the standings. Even in the first few months of this year, Milan remains the main destination for Chinese tax free (53.7%) but if we consider the average receipt, it is Venice that regains the primacy with 2,192 euros against 2,066 in Milan.

Looking at the data relating to the shopping of US tourists, at the start of 2023 Milan conquers the first position in the list of the four cities examined (Milan, Venice, Rome and Florence) with 37.5% and an average receipt of 1,956 euros, displacing Rome, in first position last year.

According to the study, “Milan may have benefited from the recent restrictions in Venice, where large cruise ships no longer have the ability to pass close to the historic centre. In addition, Venice has announced plans to charge day-trippers a tourist tax and require them to register their trip in advance via an online booking service. The dominance of Milan is also confirmed if we consider the general incoming of tourists to Italy. Before the pandemic, Venice and Milan shared almost half of the percentage of tax-free in-store sales. With the beginning of 2023 Milan has come to hold a third of tax free in stores (the city is second in Europe behind the French capital). “But – specifies the study – while average spending in cities like Paris and Barcelona has since practically stagnated as of 2019, the average transaction in Milan has risen from 1,168 euros to 1,530”.

The report also analyzes the data relating to the incoming of Chinese to Europe in the month of February. Well, according to Planet, in just one month the purchases of tourists from China have doubled in the tax free shopping market, rising to 8 percent (but the gap with the pre-pandemic still remains very important, i.e. 88% in less). Spending values ​​also increased from an average transaction of 1,195 euros in January to 1,415 in February, a value higher than the 1,255 euros spent by Americans.

Spending began to increase on January 22 as New Year’s celebrations took place, according to the study. At the moment, however, China is the most important country of origin for tax-free shopping in the Old Continent behind the United States, reversing the positions compared to 2019, when the ranking was largely dominated by the Chinese. With regard to the age groups of Chinese tourists, the ranking is dominated by millennials with 64% (it is the most numerous age group even if, the study points out, in February we were presumably faced with a peak that will probably return down to 50% for the rest of the year), followed by Gen X at 21%, while Gen Z’s share at 10% at the beginning of the year showed a decline. The Baby Boomers close the ranking with 4 percent.