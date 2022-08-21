Milano confirms itself as the most expensive city for grocery shopping: a Napoliin fact, for the same purchases, about half is spent. But it is Aosta which has the primacy of the most expensive personal services. The figure emerges from a survey by Codacons which, in light of the latest increases in retail price lists certified by Istat through the inflation figure (+ 7.9% in July), compared prices and tariffs of a basket of goods and services in 17 Italian provincial capitals, to understand how the average receipt of Italians changes depending on the area of ​​residence.

On the food shopping front in Milan, to fill a cart containing products ranging from fruit and vegetables to fish, about 116 euros are spent, 17.7% more than the national average and even + 54% compared to the cheapest city, Naples, where 75 euros are enough for the same purchases. Followed, after Milan, by Aosta with an average receipt of 110 euros, Genoa and Trieste (107 euros). At the bottom of the ranking, in addition to Naples, they are placed Catanzaro, Palermo and breaking latest news, provinces that allow savings on food spending. Certainly in terms of food, Italy appears split in two, with a decidedly less expensive South and a North where putting a dish on the table costs more.

For services, from gynecologist to dentist, passing through dry cleaners and hairdressers, Aosta is the city where you spend the most, with an average of 458 euros for an ad hoc basket, 29.7% more than the national average. In second place it places Trento (435 euros), followed by Milan (435 euros) and Trieste (421 euros). Here, too, Naples is the cheapest city where, according to the Codacons, 241 euros are enough for the same basket, followed by Palermo (270 euros) and breaking latest news (279 euros).

There is no shortage of curiosities: for the men’s haircut Catanzaro is convenient, where just 14.29 euros are enough against the 26.3 euros in Trieste, while for the women’s cut you spend just 11.8 euros in Naples but well 27.2 euros a Bari. For the cappuccino it is better in Rome (1.18 euros) than in Trento (1.68 euros), while to wash and iron a suit in the dry cleaners the citizens of Turin spend an average of 8.43 euros, 25% in less than the national average. The cheapest chicken breast is sold in breaking latest news (on average € 8.82 per kg), the most “salty” anchovies in Rome (€ 9.71 per kg), salmon prohibitive in Milan (almost € 30 per kg) .