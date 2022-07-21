She left her 16-month-old daughter alone at home in Milan for six days and when she returned yesterday morning, she found her dead. The woman, Alessia Pifferi, 37, was arrested on charges of voluntary homicide aggravated by futile motives and premeditation. The little girl was in a camping cot and beside her there was a bottle but also a bottle of En, an anxiolytic, half full.

Who is Alessia Pifferi, Diana’s mother left alone at home for six days at 16 months and died of starvation by Luca De Vito 21 July 2022



The child’s body was discovered at dawn on Wednesday morning in an apartment in via Parea, an eastern suburb of Milan in the Mecenate district. Her mother had left home leaving her daughter alone in the cot to join her partner in the province of Bergamo last Thursday. According to the first investigations of the mobile squad and the prosecutor on duty Francesco De Tommasi, the woman, in the six days in which she left her daughter, born from a previous relationship, would also have passed by Milan to accompany her partner who was to carry out commissions of work. And in this short stage she would not have gone to check the conditions of the little girl. “I knew she could go like this.” This is what she would have said, essentially, the woman, who had left the apartment on Thursday and returned yesterday morning. She was stopped yesterday and interrogated during the night by the prosecutor on duty Francesco De Tommasi. She appeared lucid, as far as was known, even if in front of some questions she remained silent.



The statement from the state police states that “following the discovery yesterday of the corpse of a 16-month-old girl in a private house in the Mecenate area, in Milan, during the night just passed, having emerged elements of presumed responsibility against the mother, an Italian with a clean record born in 1985, has carried out against him the measure of the arrest of a suspect of crime issued by the Public Prosecutor on duty for the crime of multiple murder. The agents of the Flying Squad, at the time of the Inspection carried out with the specialists of the Regional Cabinet of the Scientific Police found some inconsistencies that allowed the Public Prosecutor to proceed to interrogation, collecting statements about a repeated state of abandonment of the child determined by the conduct of the mother “.

16-month-old girl found dead at home in Milan: “The mother must remain in prison”

The Milan prosecutor Francesco De Tommasi will forward in the next few hours to the investigating judge the request for validation of the arrest and pre-trial detention in prison on charges of voluntary homicide aggravated by futile reasons and premeditation. The woman will then be questioned by the judge.



The mother told the investigators that she had left her daughter in the cot last Thursday, had first “changed her diaper”, had “cleaned” her, left a bottle with milk next to her. And she, as it became known, however, in the interrogation she also said that she was aware of the serious consequences that could derive from her behavior, when she left the house and returned after 6 days.

The woman’s neighbors describe her as a shy person who did not give confidence. At the green gate of the building where the little girl died yesterday, a neighbor tied with white ribbons balloons of the same color with some farewell messages written on her ‘Hello Diana’, ‘Little angel’. In via Parea, few want to talk. Certainly not Alessia’s mother who returned to Milan from Calabria. Collected hair, sportswear arrived in via Parea with two shopping bags and shouted to reporters “Get away or I’ll report you” before returning home to the apartment on the first floor where on the line to hang out to dry, under the windows of the apartment they still see the pink dresses, a few towels and a bib.

In the same building, the neighbors explain, lives Alessia’s ex-husband, from whom she was separated for three years, who works with some ‘jobs’ in the neighborhood.

“She was not a good mom, she never played with her, she didn’t take her for a walk. She always kept her in the stroller”: comments a neighbor. “She was a somewhat shy person, she did not give much confidence” says a man who lives a short distance away in the same street. Even the social networks tell little of Alessia. No Instagram posts, Facebook images updated to 2019 with some comments on difficult relationships and the need for love.