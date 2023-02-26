Palazzo Morando – Luigi Bartezzati, Illumination of the Cathedral and the Piazza for the completion of the new Piazza in honour

– Countdown to the seventh edition of, the great festival of Milan’s museums which aims to promote knowledge and enhance their heritage. Over 110 museums will be involved in the event, which will take place from 3 to 5 March, involving as many as 38 locations in the hinterland and the region alongside the most well-known spaces in the centre, from the Certosa di Pavia to the museums of Bergamo and Brescia, this year Italian culture. Themed visits, guided tours, inaugurations and special events, meetings, conferences, workshops for adults and children will animate public and private museums embracing art and science, history and design, to transform Milan and the surrounding area into a great space for culture widespread in the area.

Museo del Novecento – Luigi Russolo, Solidity in the fog. Photo Margherita Gnaccolini



The theme of the 2023 edition is “The Light of the Museums”, to be discovered in its various forms. “Museums are not only guardians of memory, but they are able to offer ever new points of view on the history and culture of a community”, explained the Councilor for Culture of the Municipality of Milan Tommaso Sacchi: “MuseoCity invites us to look at the collections with different eyes, showing us new perspectives on the present and the future. This new edition consolidates the collaboration between cultural institutions to create a synergy that promotes access to knowledge, creativity and innovation. Thanks to the involvement of over 110 museums, the widespread schedule that involves the whole city allows visitors to immerse themselves in a wide and heterogeneous offer, which ranges from visual arts to science, from architecture to design”.



Rainbow, MUDEC I Municipality of Milan exhibition

Among the proposed initiatives there is a transversal one, which will involve many of the participating museums: it is about “Secret Museum”a journey through unpublished works or works that have remained in the shadows that will be “illuminated” for the occasion: this year there are 72, scattered among different locations, to be discovered and “collect” one after the other over the course of the weekend.

Two special exhibition projects designed for MuseoCity will open at Royal Palace Friday 3 March. The exhibition will be set up on the main floor of the ancient palace At the Viceroy’s house. Eugene de Beauharnais in Napoleonic Milan, a journey through art, taste and fashion in the city chosen by Napoleon as the capital of Italy. The historic Hall of the Caryatids will be the backdrop for a grandiose, recently restored work: the centerpiece commissioned from the great Roman mosaicist Giacomo Raffaelli for the banquet in honor of Napoleon and his coronation as King of Italy.

In the Apartment of the Princes, however, the exhibition THIRTEEN. Looks on the museums of Lombardy will bring 13 important museums of the region under the spotlight through the gaze of as many photographers.



Museo del Novecento, Milan I Courtesy of the Municipality of Milan

Al Museum of Art and Science a laboratory will invite visitors behind the scenes of the art diagnostic work, a fundamental phase also in restoration interventions: by observing some works under beams of light with different wavelengths, we will be able to discover with emotion the many information hidden beneath the surface of a painting. For the occasion, the Brera Astronomical Museumwhich will inaugurate a new way of visiting in augmented reality, while the Last Supper Museum will unveil its first acquisition of contemporary art, Last Supper Live!, which reinterprets Leonardo’s masterpiece with a participatory art project. Even the Sforza Castle will take part in the event: for the occasion, the archive of the Achille Bertarelli print collection, which is normally closed to the public, will open its doors.



House of Memory – Fabrizio Dusi, Don’t kill. Photo Emiliano Biondelli

For a weekend he PAC – Contemporary Art Pavilion will be transformed into a disco thanks to the collaboration of the Politecnico di Milano: during the day the exhibition Discorivoluzione. You Got to Get In to Get Out will tell the evolution of the international clubbing scene, at night the exhibition itinerary will be activated thanks to a series of site-specific installations created by the students and animated by the Milanese club Le Cannibale.

Numerous initiatives are planned for the little ones: l’Acquarium and Civic Hydrobiological Station will offer a guided tour to discover the change in underwater life in relation to light, while the Corrente Foundation will present the laboratory “The Atelier of colors and light” and STEP FuturAbility District is planning a workshop entitled “Program a robot”to know everything behind the functioning of an automaton.



WOW Space Comics – Lotte Reiniger, The Theater of Animated Shadows, Sleeping Beauty

And to make it easier for them sustainable travelthis year MuseoCity collaborates with Cityscoot, the electric scooter sharing service with which an easily practicable museum tour has been created and marked on the map of the Cityscoot app.

The complete program of Milano MuseoCity 2023, the in-depth information sheets on the “Secret Museum” and the map of the participating museums scattered throughout the city will be available on the website www.museocity.it.



Brera Art Gallery – Umberto Boccioni, Brawl in the Gallery