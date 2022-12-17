MILAN. “The happy degrowth policies of the M5s are not taking root in Lombardy”. This is why, according to Letizia Moratti, the electoral agreement for the regional elections of the Lombard Democratic Party with Giuseppe Conte cannot work. “I believe – Moratti added during the launch of his campaign with the Third Pole together with Matteo Renzi and Carlo Calenda – that the Lombard electorate is made up of businesses and workers who look at work with great responsibility”. The reference, not too veiled, is to the citizen’s income used, according to Renzi, as a “totem for managing the exchange vote”. The electoral alliance between the centre-left and the pentastellati, adds Moratti, «would have happened in Rome, where the Five Stars are strong. Not here”. It also lasts on the choice of the dem candidate: «We have gone from names like Dalla Chiesa, Ambrosoli and Gori to Majorino. It is incomprehensible that the Democratic Party has chosen such a maximalist candidate ». The only explanation, Renzi harangues, is that the Democratic Party wants to “lose as it did in politics”.

After the attacks on the left, the former Councilor for Welfare of the Fontana junta, in a nostalgic “Lega green” suit, reiterates that she “has not betrayed anyone by running against Fontana” and that center-right “centralist, sovereignist and populist in which I I acknowledge”. Indeed – she increases the dose – “The choice to leave the councilorship was easy: in the region most affected by Covid, I could not be with those who wink at the No Vax”.

In short, Moratti’s goal is even that of “shaking up” national politics: “We have the possibility of winning, not just the regional elections. I think and hope they can shake up the system». But on Lombardy, between a jab at Sala and one at the current Northern League governor, she is keen to claim her successes as mayor of Milan: «Everything you see in the city is the result of my work and a commitment that has seen me fight for my city by bringing investments. Contrary to what is not done by the Lombardy Region now. There is a lot to improve and I know how to do it since I changed the face of Milan with the Expo».

“Those who vote for the Democratic Party and the 5 Star Movement vote for a coalition that has no culture of government,” concluded the leader of Action.